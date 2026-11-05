🛒 Chula Vista Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chula Vista has some solid front-line customer service roles open right now, from auto parts to food and fuel. Good fit if you like talking to people and keeping things moving.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90 per hour

Help customers find the right auto parts in-store and over the phone, handle the register, and support daily store tasks. Bilingual (especially Spanish) is a plus, and there’s a clear path to grow with O’Reilly’s promote-from-within culture, plus benefits like 401(k) with employer contributions, stock purchase plan, PTO, and health insurance.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-of-house cashier role in a busy sports bar setting, perfect if you enjoy a fast pace and the food & beverage scene. They’re looking for people ready to grow their restaurant career and bring good energy to the team.

Employer: Top Fuel

Location: Chula Vista, CA

Type: Part-time (24–32 hours/week)

Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Work at a gas station/convenience store helping customers at the register, with fuel, U-Haul rentals, and propane refills. Good fit if you’re dependable, like staying busy, and don’t mind a mix of indoor/outdoor work and light lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.