🏥 Chula Vista Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Full-Time Openings

Chula Vista’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both entry-level and experienced clinicians. Here are a few full-time roles hiring now across pharmacies, dialysis, and skilled nursing.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Chula Vista, CA (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Pay: $18.90 – $28.90/hour

Application window closes: 01/03/2027

This role supports the pharmacy team with prescription filling, customer service, inventory, and (where allowed) vaccine support. Good fit if you like fast-paced retail, can stand for long periods, and want structured training plus full benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options).

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Chula Vista, CA (outpatient dialysis)

(outpatient dialysis) Type: Full-time

Pay: $39.00 – $56.00/hour (depends on location and experience)

(depends on location and experience) Requirements: CA RN license, BLS; dialysis experience preferred

You’ll provide and coordinate hemodialysis care, give meds, educate patients and families, and help lead techs/LVNs once you meet experience and training milestones. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: South Bay Post Acute Center

Location: Chula Vista, CA 91910 (99-bed skilled nursing & rehab)

(99-bed skilled nursing & rehab) Type: Full-time (4 days on / 2 days off)

Pay: $22.00 – $25.50/hour (based on verifiable CNA experience)

(based on verifiable CNA experience) Shifts: AM 6:30a–3:00p , PM 2:30p–11:00p , NOC 10:30p–7:00a

AM , PM , NOC Requirements: Active CA CNA license and CPR certification

Hands-on bedside care in a rehab/skilled nursing setting with steady scheduling. Full-time staff get health, dental, vision, HSA, PTO, sick time, 401(k), employer-paid life & disability, CE credits, tuition help, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.