🛒 Chula Vista Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chula Vista has a steady flow of front-line customer roles right now, from beauty services to tech sales and late-night retail. If you like helping people face-to-face, there’s a good mix of hours and pay here.

Employer: Bella Threading

Bella Threading Location: Chula Vista, CA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50 per hour

Hands-on beauty role doing precise eyebrow threading and tinting while keeping a clean, calm space for clients. Good fit if you enjoy detailed work, helping people feel confident, and want to grow in the beauty industry.

Employer: Multi Site Management

Multi Site Management Location: 401 Telegraph Canyon Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Type: Part-time, Graveyard shift

Pay: Not listed

Overnight cashier and customer service role at a convenience store and gas station. You’ll run the register, help customers, handle cash and lottery, and keep the store tidy—great if you like quiet late-night hours and steady work.

Employer: Sam Communications, Inc.

Location: Chula Vista, CA (San Diego market, in person)

(San Diego market, in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $800 – $1,250 per week

Benefits: 401(k, employee discount

Customer-facing wireless sales role helping people pick phones, plans, and upgrades. Great if you like tech, enjoy talking with people (Spanish is a big plus), and want to build strong sales and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume tonight—you’re already halfway there.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.