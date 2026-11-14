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Christiansburg
📢 Christiansburg seeks resident for zoning appeals board seat
11 days ago
📢 Christiansburg seeking new zoning appeals board member
The Town of Christiansburg is accepting applications for one open seat on its Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).
The BZA:
- Reviews appeals of zoning decisions made by the Zoning Administrator
- Hears and decides on variance requests to the Town’s Zoning Ordinance
Key details:
- You must be a resident of the Town of Christiansburg
- Term length is five years
- Members are paid $30.00 per regular meeting and $30.00 per site visit
- The board meets as needed, not on a fixed schedule
If you’d like to serve your community in this way, visit www.christiansburg.org/BZA for more information and to apply.
More Info: Town of Christiansburg Accepting Applications for ...
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