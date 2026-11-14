📢 Christiansburg seeking new zoning appeals board member

The Town of Christiansburg is accepting applications for one open seat on its Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA).

The BZA:

Reviews appeals of zoning decisions made by the Zoning Administrator

Hears and decides on variance requests to the Town’s Zoning Ordinance

Key details:

You must be a resident of the Town of Christiansburg

Term length is five years

Members are paid $30.00 per regular meeting and $30.00 per site visit

and The board meets as needed, not on a fixed schedule

If you’d like to serve your community in this way, visit www.christiansburg.org/BZA for more information and to apply.