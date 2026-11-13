Christiansburg’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want customer service, food retail, or a path into management. Here are a few strong picks hiring locally.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Christiansburg, VA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $12.77 – $18.40 per hour (plus possible bonuses and premiums)

(plus possible bonuses and premiums) Help customers find the right auto parts, work the register, and handle some light in-store services like battery tests and wiper installs. Good fit if you like cars, fast-paced customer service, and a company that promotes from within.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Christiansburg, VA (training at multiple nearby stores)

(training at multiple nearby stores) Type: Full-time, ~45 hours/week

Full-time, ~45 hours/week Pay: $29.50 per hour as trainee; estimated $80,500–$105,000 in year 1 as Store Manager (salary + bonus, varies by location)

as trainee; in year 1 as Store Manager (salary + bonus, varies by location) Hands-on leadership role where you learn to run your own ALDI store, from staffing and scheduling to merchandising and customer service. Strong option if you want a clear path into higher-paying retail management.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 1530 Roanoke St, Christiansburg, VA

Type: Part-time (Retail Operations – Deli/Bakery)

Part-time (Retail Operations – Deli/Bakery) Serve customers at the deli and bakery counter, prep and display food, and keep the area clean and safe. Great if you like food, staying active on your feet, and a customer-facing role with steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and you might spot an even better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.