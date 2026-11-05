📢 2026 New River Valley community award honorees

📢 Local leaders honored with 2026 Regional Commission awards

On October 22, the New River Valley Regional Commission board held a reception at The Farmhouse in Christiansburg to recognize its 2026 annual award recipients.

Champion of the Valley

Timothy D. Sands, Ph.D. , President of Virginia Tech

, President of Honored for helping New River Valley communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, launching the Virginia Tech Early Childhood Education Initiative, working on regional housing challenges, and creating the Partnership for Progress with local governments.

Citizen of the Valley

Jessica Wirgau, Ph.D. , CEO of the Community Foundation of the NRV

, CEO of the Recognized for connecting philanthropy with local needs and building nonprofit capacity. Under her leadership, the Give Local NRV campaign raised over $1 million in 2026, with 3,386 donors giving during the 24-hour event.

Each honoree received a custom stained-glass artwork by local artist Sandy Davenport, a member of ‘Round the Mountain, Southwest Virginia’s Artisan Network.