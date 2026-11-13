Christiana’s retail scene is busy, and Bass Pro Shops is hiring across the store. If you like helping customers and staying on your feet, these full-time roles are worth a look.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Christiana, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $16.75/hour

Front-of-store role running the registers, greeting shoppers, and keeping your area stocked and tidy. Comes with full-time benefits and store discounts on gear, food, and more.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Christiana, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $20.75/hour

Lead the hunting apparel department: guide a small team, handle merchandising and pricing, and help hit sales goals. Good fit if you have 2–4 years retail experience and want your first (or next) step into leadership.

Employer: Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops Location: Christiana, DE

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $18.75/hour

Specialized sales role at the gun counter, helping customers choose firearms and ammo and handling 4473 forms and ATF rules. You’ll need to be 21+ with solid firearms knowledge and an interest in customer service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail, and you can often move around inside a big store once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.