Breastfeeding basics class on Nov. 12 in Christian County

The Christian County Health Department will host “The Basics of Breastfeeding” with Breastfeeding Peer Counselor Tahnee Calloway on Thursday, November 12, from 5–6 PM at the Christian County Health Department. The class is for anyone who is expecting, preparing for a baby, or wants more guidance and support with breastfeeding. For more information, call 217-824-4113.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Christian County Health Department IL