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Chrisney

📅 Chrisney library needlecraft meetup, ages 18+ and teens

3 days ago
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📅 Needlecraft social hour at Chrisney Library

Bring your yarn, thread, or any needlecraft project and relax with other crafters at the Chrisney branch.

  • Time: 4:00–5:00 PM
  • Who: Ages 18+, but teens are welcome too
  • What: A casual meetup for crochet, knitting, embroidery, and other needlecrafts

You can:

  • Learn to read patterns
  • Practice basic crochet, knitting, or embroidery
  • Work on your own project
  • Share ideas and tips with others

No reservations are needed—just drop in, hang out, and enjoy some creative time with neighbors.

More Info: Chrisney: Crochet, Knit, Etc.  - Lincoln Heritage ...

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