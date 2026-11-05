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Chrisney
📅 Chrisney library needlecraft meetup, ages 18+ and teens
3 days ago
📅 Needlecraft social hour at Chrisney Library
Bring your yarn, thread, or any needlecraft project and relax with other crafters at the Chrisney branch.
- Time: 4:00–5:00 PM
- Who: Ages 18+, but teens are welcome too
- What: A casual meetup for crochet, knitting, embroidery, and other needlecrafts
You can:
- Learn to read patterns
- Practice basic crochet, knitting, or embroidery
- Work on your own project
- Share ideas and tips with others
No reservations are needed—just drop in, hang out, and enjoy some creative time with neighbors.
More Info: Chrisney: Crochet, Knit, Etc. - Lincoln Heritage ...
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