📅 Chrisney library needlecraft meetup, ages 18+ and teens

📅 Needlecraft social hour at Chrisney Library

Bring your yarn, thread, or any needlecraft project and relax with other crafters at the Chrisney branch.

Time: 4:00–5:00 PM

Who: Ages 18+ , but teens are welcome too

, but too What: A casual meetup for crochet, knitting, embroidery, and other needlecrafts

You can:

Learn to read patterns

Practice basic crochet, knitting, or embroidery

Work on your own project

Share ideas and tips with others

No reservations are needed—just drop in, hang out, and enjoy some creative time with neighbors.