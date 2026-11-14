The Rev. Melvin Tatem recently returned to Edenton from a 10-day mission trip to Burkina Faso, a landlocked nation of 24 million people in West Africa.

While there he joined 13 other volunteers bringing Christian ministry, humanitarian assistance and encouragement to rural communities there.

The mission, conducted Oct. 12-22, brought together volunteers from North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina, Maryland and Washington, D.C. He traveled there with representatives of Victory Praise and Worship Center in Elizabeth City and Teebo Ministries, a Maryland-based organization working to reduce poverty and improve living conditions in Burkina Faso.

Tatem said the name, Teebo, means hope.

He said the organization’s approach centered on three principles, engaging communities to identify their needs, equipping residents with resources and practical training and empowering them to become more self-reliant.

During the visit, the missionaries participated in both religious and humanitarian activities, including village home visits, feeding programs, Vacation Bible School in local schools, prayer services and evangelism.

They also taught and shared personal testimonies, as well as organizing a concert featuring a professional Christian artist.

Burkina Faso has a diverse population representing several ethnic groups and religious traditions. Its population includes Muslims, Christians and various traditional African religions. The name of the country means “land of upright people.”

For Tatem, the trip was about more than providing material assistance. He said one of his greatest rewards was watching people respond to the Christian message.

Local Teebo Ministries personnel helped the missionaries establish relationships and work with the communities they served.

“We are especially thankful for the support and collaboration of the Teebo Ministries team, whose assistance, local knowledge and partnership helped make our ministry possible,” he said.

Tatem said the trip reinforced his belief that Christian service can cross national and cultural boundaries as well as unite people through a shared faith and commitment to helping others.

“Working together, we built meaningful connections, served communities, shared the Gospel and experienced the beauty of Christian fellowship across cultures,” Tatem said.

More information about Teebo Ministries is available at www.teebo.org.