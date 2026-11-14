Q I read that healthcare providers often encourage patients who have planned surgeries like hip or knee replacements to do prehabilitation to lead to a faster and better post-surgical recovery. My doctor talked about physical activity, but are there nutrition recommendations? —VV, Greenville

A During my early days in training, we didn’t talk about prehabilitation, but I observed that malnourished patients seemed to heal more slowly than well-nourished patients. It made sense to me encourage patients to practice physical activity and nutrition before and after surgery. Registered dietitians are well aware of the evidence for the importance of nutrition in healing, so why wait until after the surgery to ensure you are nourished?

Tenera Jackson is a senior ECU dietetics student who wants to share what she has learned about nutrition as part of prehabilitation. She chose dietetics as a major because she comes from a family background of diabetes, cancer and obesity and wanted to learn more about nutrition to help improve her family’s quality of life. After graduation, she hopes to work in sports nutrition or in pediatrics. Here is what she learned.

If you or someone you know is expected to have hip surgery, here are nutrition recommendations for prehabilitation that I found from searching the literature. Most of the recommendations are really about everyday good nutrition and not just before surgery. It’s never too late to start making sure you have the right nutrients in your system.

You may want to discuss these recommendations with your doctor, who knows your medical history and can tell you if they are right for you. A registered dietitian nutritionist could help personalize the dietary recommendations to your medical history and lifestyle.

It is important to note that in addition to preparing for surgery, adequate nutrition is essential for wound healing. Without it, you can put yourself at risk of fractures, loss of muscle mass and slow recovery after surgery. Therefore, the goal of practicing nutritional prehabilitation is to promote rapid healing and to lower your risk of becoming malnourished.

According to research, protein and carbohydrates are important nutrients to ensure you consume in the seven to 10 days before going into surgery. You need 3-4.5 ounces of high-quality protein a day. Some food examples of high-quality protein are skinless chicken, tuna, eggs and tofu. Ask your doctor if you need a protein supplement. Your carbohydrates could come from foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Your diet should be one that does not promote inflammation, so limit large amounts of red meat and highly processed foods.

If you are anemic or have low blood iron, your doctor may have already told you to take an iron supplement. Especially among women, anemia is common and can cause a prolonged hospital stay. Ask your doctor for a list of iron-rich food or find one on the web. Iron dietary supplements are available at the grocery store or pharmacy and should only be taken if your doctor recommends it after running tests. Lean red meats like sirloin, tenderloin and extra lean ground beef contain iron. If your scheduled surgery is eight weeks away, the experts suggest a dose of 40-60 mg of iron each day to be ready. Again, ask your doctor if this is right for you. Make sure you consume vitamin C-rich foods like citrus, broccoli, cauliflower, tomato juice and bell peppers to help absorb the iron.

Experts suggest that especially if you are having orthopedic surgery, making sure you meet your calcium needs is important. You may want to track how much calcium you are getting from food and supplements before you add more. Calcium is needed to prevent bones from becoming weak and fracturing more easily. A few good sources of calcium include foods like kale, collard greens, cheese, plain yogurt or foods fortified with calcium.

In the days before your surgery, you might focus on getting omega-3 fatty acids, both EPA and DHA, which act as anti-inflammation agents and will help with joint repair. For example, if you like to fry your chicken, use canola oil. Use flaxseed oil for other non-heat food preparation because they contain omega-3s. Chia seeds and flaxseeds also contain omega-3 and can easily be added to foods like oatmeal and yogurt.

Vitamin C helps support wound healing and collagen synthesis, which is defined as assisting in strengthening skin and bones. Strawberries, bell peppers, broccoli and oranges are high in vitamin C.

It is essential to mention that you should limit sugary beverages like soda and sugary foods like cake and candies to help manage your blood sugar.

Talk with your doctor about your specific nutrient needs before and after surgery to maintain lean muscle mass, strength and support healing to get quickly back to performing daily living activities and enjoying life.