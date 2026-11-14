Two places I would like to have been Tuesday night – the homes of Asa Buck and Bobby Hanig.

As results came in, it was pretty quickly apparent Rep. Don Davis was going to be reelected to his seat representing the First Congressional District. It wasn’t all that surprising – polls had shown him leading the race for months.

Why would I like to have been in the homes of two Republicans on a big night for Democrats? I would like to have heard the conversations about what might have been.

You see, I felt pretty sure Rep. Davis would be reelected as soon as the results from the Republican Primary earlier this year became obvious. I didn’t think Laurie Buckhout was the right candidate to have a chance to defeat the incumbent.

It is a rare case when voters have a change of heart after deciding to elect one candidate over another. Yes, I know Republicans redrew the district to put more GOP voters in the district, but I didn’t think that would be enough. I felt some people who voted for Davis would have to change their votes to Buckhout for her to win the seat.

For those coming in late, Buckhout did not decide to seek election to the seat until after the N.C. General Assembly decided to make the aforementioned changes to the district to make it more Republican. She then threw her hat in the ring just before filing closed and ended up winning the GOP Primary.

To be clear, I felt the best candidate for election to the district was then Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck.

Let me also be clear, I don’t know Asa Buck. I’ve never met him. What I do know is that people in Eastern North Carolina by-in-large like their sheriffs. They also like law and order.

He also had the advantage – and I don’t consider it a small one – of having been on a ballot and having been elected multiple times by some of the district’s voters. I don’t think that advantage can be underestimated.

Former Sen. Bobby Hanig had the same asset – having been elected by the voters to the state house and the state senate over the course of his career.

I don’t know how either candidate would have fared in this general election. After all, North Carolina and the nation were swept by what is being called a Blue Tsunami. GOP officials up and down the ballot who were expected to win were defeated by Democrats.

That included North Carolina where Democrats unseated at least half of the Republican congressional delegation.

Democrats did well in this election for a combination of reasons, not the least of which was choosing the right candidates. Republicans didn’t do that well in the Texas senate race, the Ohio governor’s race and in a variety of others races.

Too many times Republicans chose their allegiance to President Donald Trump as their key stumping point. That was a failed strategy all over the country – including in the First Congressional District of North Carolina.

What I do know is now both men – Buck and Hanig — have the opportunity to try again if they so choose and maybe in an election year when Democrats aren’t winning most of the state’s races. Since they weren’t on the General Election ballot and didn’t lose to Davis, they could conceivably run again.

Is that in either of their plans? I wouldn’t begin to know. Neither of them is likely to seek the advice of a 50-something-year-old newspaper editor.

So, I’d like to have been in their homes on election night to hear what they’re thinking.