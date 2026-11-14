What started as a casual conversation between two local businessmen has brought a new restaurant and new cuisine to Edenton’s South Broad Street business district.

Capital Pizza Tavern, a New York-style pizza shop has opened in the former 309 Bistro building on South Broad Street, is the brain child of business partners Ronnie Bates, Jim Long and Pennsylvania-based entrepreneur John Maurer.

Bates operates the Edenton-based My Custom Swag, an ad-specialty and customization operation that produces clothing and personal items emblazoned with logos and other messages. Long purchased the 309 Bistro building and realized an opportunity had opened when the Bistro restaurant closed.

The two envisioned a place serving quality pizza and wings in a comfortable dining atmosphere seven days per week.

Bates brings considerable restaurant experience to the project. He previously worked as a corporate trainer for Chili’s and TGI Fridays, traveling around the country helping open up new restaurants.

He said that experience shaped Capital Pizza’s menu and its emphasis on quality ingredients.

“We focus on service, good service quickly,” Bates said.

He said the restaurant specializes in hand-stretched New York-style pizza with carefully selected dough, cheeses and sauces. Bates said the parters deliberately accepted higher ingredient costs to provide the quality they wanted.

Pizzas range from $18 to $26, reflecting an effort to keep the restaurant accessible to customers across different income levels. The menu also includes wings, signature salads, appetizers and sandwiches.

Bates said the meatball sub has emerged as the restaurant’s most popular sandwich, though he initially planned to scratch it from the menu before the grand opening.

He said salads have been a surprise for the restaurant, rivaling wings in popularity. The house vinaigrette comes from Bates’ wife, Jen.

The name of the restaurant is a nod to Edenton’s historic past as North Carolina’s capital. Bates said they envisioned an 18th century-style tavern operation with a modern decor. The interior offers three types of dining experience. A sports bar is separated from the main dining area by a sound dampening wall and a back room dining area with arcade games caters to families.

Kristin Long, Jim Long’s wife, took the lead in developing the interior with designer Briley Rascoe. Bates and his wife concentrated on the menu and food service.

The remodeled restaurant seats more than 100 customers and employs about 25 people. The layout accommodates several dining experiences, a sports bar, dining room, arcade and a pizza bar offering pizza by the slice and take out orders.

Bar manager Haylee Chambon oversees cocktails, beer selections, inventory and staff training. She previously worked at the Herringbone. Chambon moved to Edenton three years ago with her husband. The couple discovered the town through his family and decided to relocate after visiting.

She said the restaurant offers craft cocktails at reasonable prices complimenting the tavern’s emphasis on affordable dining.

Bates said his family has been warmly welcomed since moving to Edenton and this venture offers another opportunity to become part of the community.

Capital Pizza is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 309 South Broad Street in Edenton.