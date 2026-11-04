Davis returned to another two-year term on Capitol Hill

U.S. Rep. Don Davis, D-1st District, on Tuesday night — as he did in 2024 — narrowly won reelection against a tough Republican opponent in a three-way contest.

Voters backed the Snow Hill Democrat for a third consecutive two-year term on Capitol Hill, but this time in a district that had been redrawn by Republican legislators to give the GOP nominee an advantage in the race.

Whatever advantage Republicans were hoping for was washed away by voters discontent with high prices and persistent inflation.

Davis via social media early Wednesday morning said that, “Tonight, we proved that it truly is the People’s House. Districts may change, lines may be redrawn, but at the end of the day, the people have the final say.”

Davis said voters made their voices heard Tuesday.

“Tonight, the people of eastern North Carolina have spoken loud and clear,” Davis said. “Our resilience shows the greatness of our state and nation.”

Unofficial vote tallies showed that Davis received 151,133 votes (more than 49.6 percent) while Republican Laurie Buckhout received 143,539 votes (not quite 47.2 percent). Libertarian Tom Bailey received 9,765 (about 3.2 percent).

Buckhout on Tuesday night issued a prepared statement, conceding the race and saying that the voters of eastern North Carolina made their choice and that she respects it.

Buckhout also said that she called Davis to congratulate him.

“And I wish him well because when he succeeds for this district, we all do,” she said. “But we will hold him accountable.”

She expressed thanks to her family, her volunteers and everyone who knocked on a door, planted a sign or said a prayer for her campaign.

“You gave everything, and I will never forget it,” she said.

“I am so proud of the campaign we ran and prouder still of the people I ran it for,” Buckhout said. “The farms, the families and the way of life we fought for are worth fighting for still, and I will always fight to make this nation a more perfect union. It was the honor of my life to stand with you.”

Davis is a minister, a U.S. Air Force veteran, a former mayor of Snow Hill and a former N.C. senator.

For the second consecutive time, Davis was facing a challenge from Buckhout, of Edenton, a retired U.S. Army colonel who served in combat in Iraq, who was a businesswoman and who for a time served in President Donald Trump’s second non-consecutive administration.

Buckhout had the endorsement of Trump and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Bailey of the Triad region also had been in the ballot in the 2024 general election.

That 2024 election resulted in Davis defeating Buckhout by less than 1.7 of the vote.

Heading into this year’s general election, the first district lines had been redrawn by the GOP-led N.C. General Assembly.

They did so by removing historically pro-Democratic areas such as Wilson, Greene, Wayne and Lenoir counties from the 1st District and inserting pro-politically conservative counties along the East Coast.