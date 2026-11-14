Chippewa Falls has some solid manufacturing roles open right now, from entry-level assembly to expert machinist work with strong pay.

Below are several picks you can scan fast and click through if one feels right.

Employer: Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions

Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions Location: Chippewa Falls, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time , 2nd shift (Mon–Thu, 4:30pm–3:00am )

, (Mon–Thu, ) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on quality role in a metal fabrication environment. You’ll use calipers, micrometers, and other measuring tools, read blueprints, inspect in-process and finished parts, and help improve processes. Great fit if you have a few years in fabrication/inspection and like detailed, technical work.

Employer: Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions

Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions Location: Chippewa Falls, WI (onsite)

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Mon–Thu, 6:00am–4:30pm )

, (Mon–Thu, ) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly assembly job working with plastic parts—inspecting, labeling, sanding, routing, and packaging. No prior experience required, just basic math and communication skills and the ability to stand and lift throughout the shift.

Employer: Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing)

Gulftech Group (Gulfco Manufacturing) Location: Pueblo, Colorado manufacturing plant (listed under Chippewa Falls; relocation assistance available )

(listed under Chippewa Falls; ) Type: Full-time, expert-level manual & CNC machinist roles, 1st & 2nd shift, 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu)

Full-time, expert-level manual & CNC machinist roles, 1st & 2nd shift, 4-day workweek (Mon–Thu) Pay: Hiring pay up to $36/hour (full range can go higher, based on skills)

High-skill machinist positions with strong hourly pay and room for raises. You’ll set up, run, and troubleshoot manual or CNC machines, work from detailed blueprints and GD&T, and may coach less experienced machinists. Designed for people who want a long-term machining career and are open to relocating.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.