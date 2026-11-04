🏭 Chippewa Falls Manufacturing: Multiple Roles With Solid Pay

Chippewa Falls has some strong factory and production openings right now, especially if you like hands-on work and steady hours.

Here are a few solid options hiring locally:

Employer: Amcor (formerly Berry Global)

Amcor (formerly Berry Global) Location: Chippewa Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, night shift

Pay: $25.80/hr + $1.50/hr night differential + double-time on Sundays

You’ll run utility equipment, move raw materials with a forklift, keep blenders/hoppers filled, and package/label finished product to spec. This role is a fit if you like physical work, care about safety, and want room to grow in a large, global packaging company.

Note: This same role is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so it’s listed here once.

Employer: Cadrex Manufacturing Solutions

Location: Chippewa Falls, WI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 6:00 am–4:30 pm

Pay: Not listed

Run CNC machines to make small and medium parts, use hand and power tools, and check quality with measuring tools. Nice weekday schedule with no Fridays, plus a strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, bonuses).

If something here looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application—you can always decide later after you talk with them.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.