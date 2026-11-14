Looking for a new four-legged friend in Chino Valley, AZ? These adoptable dogs at Chino Valley Animal Shelter are hoping for a loving home and a fresh start.

Breed: Terrier mix (small)

Terrier mix (small) Age: Young (about 1 year, 3 months)

Young (about 1 year, 3 months) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Chino Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 636-4223 ext.7

Abby is a young Terrier mix with a sweet disposition and a big voice. She can be pretty vocal and "talkative," and she’s not shy about sharing her thoughts. She loves attention from people and soaks up pets and affection.

If you’re looking for a small dog with lots of personality who enjoys being doted on, Abby may be your match.

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Chino Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 636-4223 ext.7

Granite is a classic Husky: big personality, dramatic expressions, and plenty of sass. She’s described as having a sweet and loving heart, along with that fun Husky attitude that keeps you laughing.

If you enjoy active, expressive dogs who like to “talk” and be part of everything, Granite could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Granite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium)

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (medium) Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Chino Valley Animal Shelter

Phone: (928) 636-4223 ext.7

Stryder came to the shelter as a stray, and no one came to claim him. At first he was shut down and unsure, and he can still be a bit shy with new people. With time, patience, and kindness, he has started to open up and show more of himself.

If you’re willing to go slow and let a dog build trust at his own pace, Stryder may reward you with a very special bond.

👉 Meet Stryder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chino Valley, AZ, consider calling the shelter, setting up a visit, or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. The right family could be just a phone call away.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.