📅 CVHS Fall Theater: A Night Under the Stars

Come enjoy an evening of local student theater at Chino Valley High School!

What: CVHS Fall Theater presents “A Night Under the Stars”

When: Friday, 12/4/2026 at 6:00 PM

Where: 760 E Center St (CVHS)

Ticket options (per performance):

VIP (first 2 rows): $20 pre-sale , $25 at the door (if available) Includes reserved seating , a warm drink (apple cider or hot cocoa), and a special camp snack Only 18 VIP seats available per performance

, (if available) Adult General Admission: $10 pre-sale , $12 at the door (if available)

, (if available) Students: $5 pre-sale, $7 at the door

Pre-sale ticket details are coming soon, so keep an eye out and plan to grab yours early, especially if you want VIP seats. Come out and support your CVHS student performers!