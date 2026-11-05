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Chino Valley

November recreation classes now available online

5 days ago

The Town of Chino Valley Community Services has released its lineup of classes and activities for November in the Community Services Calendar, available online for residents to view and plan. For questions, contact recreation@chinovalleyaz.gov or call 928-636-9780. More information: https://www.chinoaz.net/278/Parks-Recreation

This content is adapted from materials provided by Chino Valley Community Services

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