🎓 Chino Valley AZ Teaching Jobs with Multiple Openings

Chino Valley’s education scene is busy right now, with options from toddler classrooms to high school English. If you love working with kids and teens, there are a few solid roles to check out.

Employer: Valley Learning Centers Inc.

Valley Learning Centers Inc. Location: Chino Valley, AZ

Salary: $15.50 – $16.00 per hour

Type: Full-time (35–40 hours/week, in person)

Perks: Health, dental, vision, employee discount, professional development

Lead a toddler classroom, plan fun learning activities, and support early milestones in a structured but playful setting. Great fit if you have at least 6 months in a licensed childcare center, a GED/high school diploma, and can get an Arizona Level One Fingerprint Clearance Card.

Employer: Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD)

Location: Chino Valley, AZ (Glenmeade Elementary School)

(Glenmeade Elementary School) Salary: $64,995 – $136,092 annually

Type: Full-time, 183 work days

Application deadline: 11/9/2026, 3:00 PM Pacific

Teach elementary students at a high-achieving, award-winning district with a district induction program for teachers with preliminary credentials. You’ll need a valid California Multiple Subject Teaching Credential with English Learner Authorization, transcripts, resume, letters of recommendation, and other documents submitted through EDJOIN.

Employer: Chino Valley Unified School District (CVUSD)

Location: Chino Valley, AZ (Chino High School)

(Chino High School) Salary: $64,995 – $136,092 annually

Type: Full-time, 183 work days

Application deadline: 11/6/2026, 3:00 PM Pacific

Teach English, literature, composition, and possibly journalism to high school students, with a focus on critical thinking and strong reading/writing skills. Requires a valid California Single Subject English credential with English Learner Authorization, plus transcripts, resume, letters of recommendation, and full application via EDJOIN.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get your documents ready so you can apply before the deadlines.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.