Looking for a new feline friend in Chino Hills, CA? These adoptable cats from Priceless Pets are ready to meet you and join a loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black/Gray (Blue)

Black/Gray (Blue) Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Priceless Pets

Phone: (909) 203-3695

About Basil:

Basil is a very sweet, playful boy who loves to wrestle with any friend or toy he can find. He enjoys running laps around the house, napping in funny spots, and playing with his foster family’s big cats and 93 lb dog, so he may do well in a home with other friendly pets. He’ll be a fun companion in a home that can give him lots of toys and playtime.

👉 Meet Basil and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Priceless Pets

Phone: (909) 203-3695

About Clove:

Clove is an adventurous kitten who is always ready to play. She’s very vocal and likes to “talk” and share how she’s feeling. She’s a busy girl who will need plenty of toys but isn’t picky—she’ll play with almost anything. Clove also enjoys playing with her foster family’s big cats and 93 lb dog, whether she starts the game or they do.

👉 Meet Clove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $175

Shelter: Priceless Pets

Phone: (909) 203-3695

About Pumpkin:

Pumpkin is a shy girl, but she doesn’t let any toy go unplayed with. She loves to run and wrestle with her siblings and enjoys playing with her foster family’s big cats. She’s still building confidence with people, but a churu treat helps her warm up quickly. She’d do well with someone patient who can help her continue to grow her confidence.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Priceless Pets

Phone: (909) 203-3695

About J.B.:

J.B. is a handsome adult black cat waiting at the City of Industry location. His lower adoption fee makes him a great option if you’re hoping to help an adult cat who’s already past the wild kitten stage.

👉 Meet J.B. and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $85

Shelter: Priceless Pets

Phone: (909) 203-3695

About Vader:

Vader is another sleek black adult cat at the City of Industry location. If you’re looking for a mature kitty companion, Vader could be a wonderful match at a very reasonable adoption fee.

👉 Meet Vader and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chino Hills, please consider visiting Priceless Pets or calling (909) 203-3695 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.