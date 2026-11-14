FS Cut & Color has opened a new full-service hair salon on Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills, offering professional hair color, haircuts, styling, and other hair services for local residents. The City of Chino Hills and the Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce took part in the grand opening to support the new business and highlight the role of local businesses in the city’s economy and services.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Chino Hills - Municipal Government