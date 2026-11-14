Chino Hills has some solid front-line retail roles right now, from big-box home improvement to specialty grocery and pet care. If you like helping people in person, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Chino Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $18.50 per hour

Help customers solve home improvement problems in the plumbing department while working for a major national retailer. This role comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, paid time off, and a 10% employee discount, plus chances to learn trade skills and grow into other areas of the store.

Employer: T&T Supermarket

Location: Chino Hills, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

A 12‑month program that trains you to become a Department Head in a busy Asian supermarket. You’ll learn people leadership, store operations, and sales while earning paid holidays, PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, staff discount, and paid training—great if you want a clear path into retail management.

Employer: Kahoots

Location: Chino Hills, CA

Type: Part-time (24+ hours/week)

Pay: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Work in a pet-focused retail store helping customers care for their animals, with lots of product knowledge and customer interaction. Kahoots highlights flexible schedules, vacation pay, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), and profit sharing, plus strong promotion-from-within for people who perform well.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles nearby, and it’s often easier to move up once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.