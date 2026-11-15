There are some nice free items being offered by neighbors around Chino. If you’re nearby, these could be handy for families with kids or a new baby.

Item: Little Tikes Treehouse Playset

Condition: Not stated

Location: San Antonio/Walnut, Chino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Fun treehouse playset by Little Tikes, great for imaginative play in the yard or playroom. A nice freebie for families with young kids who like to climb and pretend.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted Toys and Books Bundle

Condition: Not stated

Location: San Antonio/Walnut, Chino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Bundle of assorted toys and books, including dolls, coloring books, a toy house, and accessories. A good free deal if you want to refresh your kids’ play and reading corner without spending money.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Infantino Stay Cool Baby Carrier

Condition: Not stated

Location: Chino - Ramona, Chino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Infantino baby carrier with a breathable mesh design, adjustable straps, and a front pocket. A helpful free item for caregivers who want to keep baby close while staying hands-free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Chino tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.