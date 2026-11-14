Chino’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both travel pros and local staff. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Chino, CA (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: Estimated $2,326–$2,551 per week (40 hrs, day shift)

(40 hrs, day shift) Highlights: Work as a General Diagnostic Cath Lab Technologist with a national staffing agency that offers weekly pay, travel packages with housing/meals, medical, dental, vision, life, pet insurance, 401(k), and CEUs. Requires ARRT, AHA BLS, and at least 1 year Cath Lab experience; may need RCIS.

Employer: Prime Healthcare Services – Chino Valley Medical Center

Location: Chino, CA

Type: Part-time (<60 hrs), variable shift

Pay: Estimated total compensation $23.94–$27.29

Highlights: Community hospital role doing venipuncture/skin puncture for all ages, specimen processing, and basic clerical work. Needs HS diploma, CPT I license (CA), phlebotomy training or documented on‑the‑job training, and BLS within 45 days. Comes with PTO, 401(k), medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Employer: Trellis Chino

Location: 5454 Walnut Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Type: Full-time, AM/PM shifts

Pay: $19–$22 per hour, DOE

Highlights: Work in a 5‑Star Medicare‑rated skilled nursing facility with 59 private rooms and a modern rehab gym. Provide daily care, mobility support, and companionship in a team‑focused, resident‑centered setting. Requires an active California CNA certification; experience preferred but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—healthcare roles in Chino open and close fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.