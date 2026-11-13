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Chino
🛒 Chino, CA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Chino’s retail scene is busy right now—groceries, beauty, thrift, and big-box clubs are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time roles here.
Meat Clerk
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Chino, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hour
- Work in the meat department washing, rotating, and stocking meat while helping customers choose products. Good fit if you have a food handler card, can lift up to 40 lbs, and enjoy a fast-paced grocery setting.
Cashier
- Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC
- Location: Chino, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.15–$19.59/hour
- Front-end role handling checkout, returns, and customer questions while keeping the area clean and organized. Great if you have some retail or customer service experience and like steady interaction with shoppers.
Elite Stylist
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Chino, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.00/hour + tips and services pay
- High-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and makeup while driving service and product sales. You’ll need a cosmetology license and solid salon experience; full-time roles come with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.
Shop Associate (Retail)
- Employer: Inkind Company (Inkind Thrift)
- Location: Chino, CA
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour
- Help run a thrift boutique: greet customers, run the register, accept donations, restock, and keep the shop tidy. Comes with employee discount and paid time off; you’ll need about 2 years of retail/cash-handling experience and be able to lift up to 65 lbs.
(USA) Tire and Battery Service Advisor
- Employer: Sam’s Club
- Location: 3951 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710
- Type: Not stated (Sam’s Club roles are often full-time or part-time; check listing)
- Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour + possible premiums
- Mix of customer service and light auto work: help members choose tires/batteries, schedule installs, support service bays, and run the register. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U); must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.