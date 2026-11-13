Chino’s retail scene is busy right now—groceries, beauty, thrift, and big-box clubs are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of full-time and part-time roles here.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Chino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.40–$19.88/hour

Work in the meat department washing, rotating, and stocking meat while helping customers choose products. Good fit if you have a food handler card, can lift up to 40 lbs, and enjoy a fast-paced grocery setting.

Employer: Cardenas Markets LLC

Cardenas Markets LLC Location: Chino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.15–$19.59/hour

Front-end role handling checkout, returns, and customer questions while keeping the area clean and organized. Great if you have some retail or customer service experience and like steady interaction with shoppers.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Chino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + tips and services pay

High-level salon role doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and makeup while driving service and product sales. You’ll need a cosmetology license and solid salon experience; full-time roles come with health, dental, vision, PTO, and more.

Employer: Inkind Company (Inkind Thrift)

Inkind Company (Inkind Thrift) Location: Chino, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Help run a thrift boutique: greet customers, run the register, accept donations, restock, and keep the shop tidy. Comes with employee discount and paid time off; you’ll need about 2 years of retail/cash-handling experience and be able to lift up to 65 lbs.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 3951 Grand Ave, Chino, CA 91710

Type: Not stated (Sam’s Club roles are often full-time or part-time; check listing)

Not stated (Sam’s Club roles are often full-time or part-time; check listing) Pay: $21.00–$29.00/hour + possible premiums

Mix of customer service and light auto work: help members choose tires/batteries, schedule installs, support service bays, and run the register. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, and paid education (Live Better U); must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.