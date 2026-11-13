A free 73-minute documentary called "Unless Something Goes Terribly Wrong" will be shown at AMC Victoria Gardens. The film shares current issues in wastewater treatment and the people who keep these systems running all day and night. The screening starts at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14th.

The first 100 people will get free popcorn and soda. There will also be a Q&A with Inland Empire Utilities Agency staff after the movie. Some adult language is used, so viewer discretion is advised.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Inland Empire Utilities Agency