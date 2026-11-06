🏥 Chino, CA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Chino’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from animal care to in‑home support. Here are several local roles hiring now, all based in or near Chino, CA.

Employer: Juniper (privately owned veterinary hospital)

Juniper (privately owned veterinary hospital) Location: Chino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $200,000–$400,000+, plus potential sign-on bonus and/or relocation assistance

High-volume, well-established hospital serving the community for 40+ years, with 10 DVMs and strong support staff (about 1:7 ratio). You’ll see a wide mix of general practice, urgent care, emergency, surgery, and dentistry, with modern equipment (digital/dental X-ray, ultrasound, endoscopy) and a 4×10 schedule for better work-life balance.

Employer: 1Heart Caregiver Services – Chino Hills

Location: Chino, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$23.00 per hour

Hands-on caregiving role supporting clients in home health, assisted living, and group homes. You’ll help with daily living (bathing, dressing, grooming), meal prep, light housekeeping, and engaging activities, plus monitor health changes and follow care plans. Requires Home Care Aide registration, TB test, First Aid/CPR, COVID-19 vaccination, and valid work authorization.

Employer: Chino Hills Animal Hospital and Pet Resort

Location: Chino, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Pay: $17.50–$18.00 per hour

Full-time role caring for boarding, daycare, grooming, and bathing pets in a busy resort setting. You’ll handle kennel duties, cleaning and disinfecting, spotting sick or aggressive animals, logging pet health, and helping with customer service and tours. Includes vacation/sick pay, 401(k), health/vision/dental insurance, and generous pet discounts; must pass a drug screen, lift 40 lbs, and work weekends.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.