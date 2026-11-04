📣 Chino, CA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $140K

Chino’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or ready for a senior move. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.

Employer: Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles Location: Chino, CA (travel about 70% of the year)

(travel about of the year) Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $140,000

Lead national account growth for bus and commercial vehicle parts. This is a high-impact role with big sales targets, lots of relationship-building, and strong benefits plus ongoing training.

Employer: ECR TRADING.INC

Location: Chino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,003/year

Dig into data on recyclable plastics, track market trends, and prepare reports that guide business decisions. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Marketing, Business Admin, or related field and enjoy research and analysis.

Employer: Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles Location: Chino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $63,000 – $75,000

Be the first point of contact for new customers, handling high-volume calls and leads while selling vehicles and services. Comes with training, growth paths into outside or national account sales, and solid benefits.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.