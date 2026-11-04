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📣 Chino, CA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles Up to $140K
Chino’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re early in your career or ready for a senior move. Here are a few standout roles worth a closer look.
Business Development Manager – Aftermarket Parts, National Accounts
- Employer: Model 1 Commercial Vehicles
- Location: Chino, CA (travel about 70% of the year)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $140,000
Lead national account growth for bus and commercial vehicle parts. This is a high-impact role with big sales targets, lots of relationship-building, and strong benefits plus ongoing training.
Market Research Analyst
- Employer: ECR TRADING.INC
- Location: Chino, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,003/year
Dig into data on recyclable plastics, track market trends, and prepare reports that guide business decisions. Great fit if you have a Master’s in Marketing, Business Admin, or related field and enjoy research and analysis.
Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Model 1 Commercial Vehicles
- Location: Chino, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $63,000 – $75,000
Be the first point of contact for new customers, handling high-volume calls and leads while selling vehicles and services. Comes with training, growth paths into outside or national account sales, and solid benefits.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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