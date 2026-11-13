Residents can purchase $5 Christmas luminaries to honor or remember loved ones, which will be displayed in Hanna Park, China Grove during Christmas in the Grove on Saturday, December 5 from 5:00–8:00 PM. All proceeds support the Community Christmas Store, which helps local families for the holidays, and names of those honored or remembered will appear in the January newsletter. Luminary orders are due by Thursday, December 3 and can be made on the organization’s website or at the Main Street Marketplace and Meeting Place.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Main Street Marketplace and Meeting Place