Looking for a new feline friend in Chilton, WI? These sweet cats at Eastshore Humane Association are already vetted and waiting for a cozy home and a loving family.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (Estimated DOB: 3/24/2023)

Adult (Estimated DOB: 3/24/2023) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association — (920) 849-2390

Grimm came in with a big arm wound and some scarring on his eye from an old scuffle, but he has healed up and is fully vetted now. His description says his heart is “pure gold” and that he loves people, so if you want a tough-looking softie with a gentle side, Grimm may be your guy.

👉 Meet Grimm and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption Fee: $90

Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association — (920) 849-2390

Ash is a beautiful gray/blue adult kitty looking for a fresh start. Her modest adoption fee helps cover her care at the shelter. Call the shelter to learn more about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Ash and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (Estimated DOB: 5/23/2024)

Young (Estimated DOB: 5/23/2024) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association — (920) 849-2390

Polly came from a home with nine other cats, so she’s used to feline company and enjoys companionship from both people and friendly cats. Her listing calls her a loving young girl who does well with everyone she meets and is ready to trade shelter life for a real home.

👉 Meet Polly and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Adoption Fee: $110

Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association — (920) 849-2390

Jolene is a young, mostly white kitty waiting for someone to notice her. Her adoption fee helps cover her vetting and care. Reach out to the shelter to learn more about her temperament and whether she’s a good fit for your home.

👉 Meet Jolene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chilton, WI, consider calling Eastshore Humane Association at (920) 849-2390 or visiting their listings to learn more and set up a meet-and-greet. Sharing these cats with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.