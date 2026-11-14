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🐱 Playful Kittens in Chilton Waiting for Their Forever Homes
Three sweet kittens in Chilton, WI are hoping to find loving families. All are young, fully vetted, and waiting at Eastshore Humane Association.
Jumper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 849-2390
Born at the shelter on 7/7/26, Jumper has grown up in care and is now fully vetted and ready for his forever home. He’s described as full of personality and would love a home with another friendly cat, though he may also do well as a solo kitty with plenty of attention.
👉 Meet Jumper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BIC
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 849-2390
BIC came to the shelter as a tiny kitten with his mom and sister after being found near a busy road. His estimated date of birth is 7/1/26. He’s now a big, strong, fully vetted kitten and is expected to do best in a home with another cat-friendly companion.
👉 Meet BIC and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barley
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption fee: $110
- Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association
- Phone: (920) 849-2390
Barley was rescued with his sisters from a growing feral cat population near a grain bin. His estimated date of birth is 7/17/26. Barley is described as very social and outgoing, a little “social butterfly” who enjoys people and playtime, and is likely to fit well into many types of homes.
👉 Meet Barley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Chilton, WI and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Eastshore Humane Association at (920) 849-2390 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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