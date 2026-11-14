Three sweet kittens in Chilton, WI are hoping to find loving families. All are young, fully vetted, and waiting at Eastshore Humane Association.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association

Phone: (920) 849-2390

Born at the shelter on 7/7/26, Jumper has grown up in care and is now fully vetted and ready for his forever home. He’s described as full of personality and would love a home with another friendly cat, though he may also do well as a solo kitty with plenty of attention.

👉 Meet Jumper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association

Phone: (920) 849-2390

BIC came to the shelter as a tiny kitten with his mom and sister after being found near a busy road. His estimated date of birth is 7/1/26. He’s now a big, strong, fully vetted kitten and is expected to do best in a home with another cat-friendly companion.

👉 Meet BIC and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Eastshore Humane Association

Phone: (920) 849-2390

Barley was rescued with his sisters from a growing feral cat population near a grain bin. His estimated date of birth is 7/17/26. Barley is described as very social and outgoing, a little “social butterfly” who enjoys people and playtime, and is likely to fit well into many types of homes.

👉 Meet Barley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Chilton, WI and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please call Eastshore Humane Association at (920) 849-2390 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.