📅 Free cranberry fermenting workshop at the library

Learn how to turn local cranberries into a healthy fermented relish with instructor Laurisa Rich.

When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1:00 PM

Where: Chilmark Free Public Library, Meeting Room, 522 State Road, Chilmark, MA 02535

Cost: Free (registration required)

This class is part of a year-long series on foraging and fermenting using the island’s natural bounty. In this session, you’ll make fermented cranberry relish from island-grown cranberries.

Please bring:

A cutting board

A citrus or cheese grater

A sharp chopping knife

A pint-sized canning jar

Registration is required. Sign up using the registration link in the “More Details” section on the event page.