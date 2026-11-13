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📅 Free cranberry fermenting workshop at Chilmark Library
📅 Free cranberry fermenting workshop at the library
Learn how to turn local cranberries into a healthy fermented relish with instructor Laurisa Rich.
When: Saturday, November 14, 2026, 1:00 PM
Where: Chilmark Free Public Library, Meeting Room, 522 State Road, Chilmark, MA 02535
Cost: Free (registration required)
This class is part of a year-long series on foraging and fermenting using the island’s natural bounty. In this session, you’ll make fermented cranberry relish from island-grown cranberries.
Please bring:
- A cutting board
- A citrus or cheese grater
- A sharp chopping knife
- A pint-sized canning jar
Registration is required. Sign up using the registration link in the “More Details” section on the event page.
More Info: Calendar • Friends, Foraging & Fermenting: Cranber...
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