Looking for a new four-legged friend in Chillicothe, OH? These adoptable dogs at Ross County Humane Society are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Hound / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Marcus is a medium-sized hound mix looking for a fresh start. The shelter does not DNA test, so his exact mix is unknown, but staff and vets have given their best estimate. Because RCHS is a dog-only facility, they do not know how Marcus is with cats.

👉 Meet Marcus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Bucky is a handsome pit bull–type mix with a medium build. His exact breed mix isn’t guaranteed, but shelter staff have done their best to estimate it. Since RCHS only houses dogs, they do not know how Bucky does with cats.

👉 Meet Bucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Janet is an adult German Shepherd with classic good looks and a big heart waiting to be discovered. Her breed information is based on staff and vet observations, as the shelter does not DNA test. Because RCHS is a dog-only facility, they do not know how Janet is with cats.

👉 Meet Janet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Ross County Humane Society at (740) 775-6808 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.