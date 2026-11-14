undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs in Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe’s food scene is busy—from healthcare kitchens to local favorites and even the correctional system. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there are several solid options open right now.
Corrections Oversight Worker – Ross Correctional Institution
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (Ross Correctional Institution)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.79–$20.79 per hour
Supervise inmates in the kitchen, help prep and serve meals, and keep everything safe, clean, and on schedule. This role comes with Aramark benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off options) for eligible employees and requires you to qualify for correctional facility security clearance and food safety certification.
Line Cook
- Employer: Lievita
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)
- Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour
Work the line at a local, community-focused spot, cooking pizzas, pastas, and more while keeping service smooth and fast. They offer above-average pay, discounts, flexible hours, and room to grow, and prefer at least 1 year of line cook experience.
Dietary Aide
- Employer: CareCore at Westmoreland
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help prepare and serve meals to residents in a long-term care setting, keep dining areas and the kitchen clean, and support special diets. Qualifying employees can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), daily pay options, tuition reimbursement, and career growth opportunities.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.