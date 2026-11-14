Chillicothe’s food scene is busy—from healthcare kitchens to local favorites and even the correctional system. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Chillicothe, OH (Ross Correctional Institution)

(Ross Correctional Institution) Type: Full-time

Pay: $11.79–$20.79 per hour

Supervise inmates in the kitchen, help prep and serve meals, and keep everything safe, clean, and on schedule. This role comes with Aramark benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off options) for eligible employees and requires you to qualify for correctional facility security clearance and food safety certification.

Employer: Lievita

Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Other (in-person restaurant role)

Other (in-person restaurant role) Pay: $14.00–$18.00 per hour

Work the line at a local, community-focused spot, cooking pizzas, pastas, and more while keeping service smooth and fast. They offer above-average pay, discounts, flexible hours, and room to grow, and prefer at least 1 year of line cook experience.

Employer: CareCore at Westmoreland

Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Help prepare and serve meals to residents in a long-term care setting, keep dining areas and the kitchen clean, and support special diets. Qualifying employees can access medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), daily pay options, tuition reimbursement, and career growth opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like shifts and exact duties are often flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.