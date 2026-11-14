🚧 Bridge Street traffic shifts, delays before full reopening

Bridge Street in Chillicothe is reopening to both directions a week early, but there will be big traffic delays while crews paint new lane lines.

• Sunday, 7 a.m. – Prep and striping on new northbound lanes between Riverside Dr and Marietta Rd. One northbound lane only; long delays likely. • Monday (all day) – More restriping; goal is two-way traffic restored by Monday evening on Bridge Street. • Tuesday & Wednesday – Striping from Marietta Rd to Chillicothe Mall/Zane Plaza. One lane each way; major delays expected.

By Thursday morning, the winter setup should be in place: three lanes each direction.

Stewart Road intersection:

New signals not in yet.

Left turns allowed from Bridge Street northbound and southbound.

from Bridge Street northbound and southbound. From Shawnee Square and Stewart Rd: right turns only onto Bridge Street.

onto Bridge Street. Northbound traffic enters from the Walmart/Kohl’s/Rocas/Nourse side; southbound from Shawnee Square side.

After Thanksgiving (starting Monday, Nov. 30): 3 days of southbound lane closures to remove the temporary U.S. 35 on-ramp and add curb, gutter, and guardrail. More short daytime lane closures may happen through mid-December.