Chillicothe’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new travel and hospital roles popping up often. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in care.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Full-time travel contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts

Full-time , 13 weeks, , 10-hr Pay: $3,324 per week (with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

(with potential tax-free stipends for those who qualify) Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay, Day 1 medical, dental, and vision, 401K, daily or weekly direct deposit, and lots of extra perks like CEUs, license assistance, and referral bonuses. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab Tech experience and want strong support plus aggressive compensation.

Employer: Adena Health System

Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Full-time , day shift

, day shift Salary: Based on experience

Why it’s appealing: Support multiple imaging areas (Diagnostic, Ultrasound, CT, Nuclear Medicine, IR, Mammography) and stay close to direct patient care. Adena offers reliable pay, strong health coverage, PTO that grows with tenure, and a 3.5% retirement match, plus clear paths for growth and tuition assistance.

Employer: Adena Health System

Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Full-time , day shift

, day shift Salary: Based on experience

Why it’s appealing: Lead patient safety work across the system—incident reporting, safety assessments, and education to reduce medical errors. Ideal if you have a Bachelor’s in a healthcare field, 5+ years clinical experience, and active Ohio RN or similar clinical license. Adena backs this role with competitive benefits, leadership visibility, and development programs.

Employer: Medlivo Inc

Medlivo Inc Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Full-time travel contract , 13 weeks, 24 hrs/week , weekend night shifts (Sat–Sun, 7p–7a)

, 13 weeks, , weekend (Sat–Sun, 7p–7a) Pay: $1,452 per week (pay negotiable; stipends TBD)

(pay negotiable; stipends TBD) Why it’s appealing: Weekend-only schedule with focus on General, Abdominal, OB, and Small Parts ultrasound, using EPIC. Medlivo offers medical, dental, vision, 401k, FSA, life insurance, sick and holiday pay, making it a solid option for experienced sonographers (3+ years) who like flexible travel work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Chillicothe healthcare jobs update often, and roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.