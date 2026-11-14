Chillicothe’s retail scene is busy right now, with flexible part-time shifts and solid management careers on the table. If you like working with people (or just love a good early-morning shift), these are worth a look.

Employer: TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

Front-of-store role where you ring up purchases, handle returns, and keep the store looking good. Good fit if you like talking with customers and want employee discounts plus access to benefits if you meet hours requirements.

Employer: TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

Perfect if you’re an early bird and like working before the store gets busy. You’ll unload, stock, and set up merchandise while helping keep the sales floor clean and organized.

Employer: TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

Early shift focused on marking down items and getting sale merchandise ready for shoppers. Good for detail-oriented folks who like quiet, focused work.

Employer: TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

Midday role keeping shelves full and the store tidy while customers shop. Nice option if you want to avoid super early mornings or late nights.

Employer: TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

More behind-the-scenes: working in the backroom processing and organizing merchandise before it hits the floor. Great if you like staying active but not being front-and-center with customers all the time.

Employer: TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

Start your day early processing freight and organizing product in the backroom. Ideal if you want your workday mostly done by lunchtime.

Employer: TJ Maxx

TJ Maxx Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour

Late shift handling backroom tasks and helping reset the store for the next day. Good for night owls or anyone needing work after school or another job.

Employer: Domino’s (Team Honey Badger)

Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Full-time (posting highlights part-time, evenings & late nights)

Pay: Starting at $12/hour

Mix of taking orders, making pizzas, and cashier work in a fast-paced, team-focused store. No experience needed, flexible schedules, and clear paths to move up into leadership.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Location: Chillicothe, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $44,100–$63,900/year

Management role at a busy travel center, leading the team, driving sales, and handling P&L, staffing, and customer service. Comes with fuel discount, weekly pay, and a full benefits package including medical, vision, dental, 401(k), and tuition help.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Chillicothe so they don’t miss out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.