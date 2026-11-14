undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Chillicothe, OH Retail Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $63K
Chillicothe’s retail scene is busy right now, with flexible part-time shifts and solid management careers on the table. If you like working with people (or just love a good early-morning shift), these are worth a look.
Retail Cashier
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour
Front-of-store role where you ring up purchases, handle returns, and keep the store looking good. Good fit if you like talking with customers and want employee discounts plus access to benefits if you meet hours requirements.
Early Morning Stocking Associate 5am–12pm
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour
Perfect if you’re an early bird and like working before the store gets busy. You’ll unload, stock, and set up merchandise while helping keep the sales floor clean and organized.
Early Morning Markdown Associate 5am–11am
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour
Early shift focused on marking down items and getting sale merchandise ready for shoppers. Good for detail-oriented folks who like quiet, focused work.
Afternoon Stocking Associate 12pm–6pm
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour
Midday role keeping shelves full and the store tidy while customers shop. Nice option if you want to avoid super early mornings or late nights.
Afternoon Backroom Associate 12pm–5pm
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour
More behind-the-scenes: working in the backroom processing and organizing merchandise before it hits the floor. Great if you like staying active but not being front-and-center with customers all the time.
Early Morning Backroom Associate 5am–12pm
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour
Start your day early processing freight and organizing product in the backroom. Ideal if you want your workday mostly done by lunchtime.
Evening Backroom Associate 5pm–12am
- Employer: TJ Maxx
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (1075 N. Bridge St.)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.50–$14.00/hour
Late shift handling backroom tasks and helping reset the store for the next day. Good for night owls or anyone needing work after school or another job.
Customer Service Rep (02242) – 16 Consumer Drive
- Employer: Domino’s (Team Honey Badger)
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- Type: Full-time (posting highlights part-time, evenings & late nights)
- Pay: Starting at $12/hour
Mix of taking orders, making pizzas, and cashier work in a fast-paced, team-focused store. No experience needed, flexible schedules, and clear paths to move up into leadership.
Travel Center Assistant Manager
- Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J
- Location: Chillicothe, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $44,100–$63,900/year
Management role at a busy travel center, leading the team, driving sales, and handling P&L, staffing, and customer service. Comes with fuel discount, weekly pay, and a full benefits package including medical, vision, dental, 401(k), and tuition help.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Chillicothe so they don’t miss out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.