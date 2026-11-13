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🚌 Chillicothe, OH Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local & OTR Openings
Chillicothe’s trucking and transport scene is busy right now, with options from steady local routes to high‑earning OTR gigs. If you’ve got a CDL (or want a solid driving job without one), there’s something here to check out.
Delivery Worker (Pony Driver) – District 09
- Employer: State of Ohio (ODOT)
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (650 Eastern Avenue)
- Type: Full-time, Classified, Union (OCSEA)
- Pay: $21.48/hour
Drive routes within District 9 and to Columbus, delivering parts and supplies. Mix of driving, loading/unloading, and stockroom work with state benefits, paid time off, and retirement options. Valid driver’s license and ability to pass background and drug screening required.
2nd Shift Yard Shuttle – CDL A or B
- Employer: IronTiger
- Location: Chillicothe, OH (local plant moves)
- Type: Full-time, Union
- Pay: Listed as $23.53–$24.86/hour to start, up to $27.62/hour after one year + $0.30/hour 2nd shift premium
Move new trucks from the local assembly plant to nearby locations—all local work, Sunday–Thursday, 3:30 pm–12:00 am, with overtime possible. Great fit if you want to be home daily and like steady union pay and health, dental, vision, and PTO.
CDL-A Owner Operator – OTR Dry Van (Show & Event Freight)
- Employer: Clark Transfer
- Location: Hiring in Chillicothe, OH and across the Lower 48
- Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)
- Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+/year per team, $5,000/week minimum average when working
Haul sets, gear, and equipment for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours across North America. All miles paid (loaded and empty), plus detention pay, fuel price guarantee, paid permits/tolls, and insurance. Passport required and 2+ years experience as an owner operator.
CDL-A Truck Driver – Dedicated & OTR Options
- Employer: J&R Schugel Trucking, Inc.
- Location: Hiring in Chillicothe, OH
- Type: Full-time, Company Driver or Lease Operator
- Pay (Company Drivers):
- Reefer: $0.64–$0.72 CPM, about $1,400–$1,800/week, $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Dry Van: $0.58–$0.67 CPM, about $1,400–$1,800/week, $2,500 sign-on bonus
- Pay (Lease Operators):
- Up to $130,000–$150,000/year take-home, 75% of linehaul, no money down, no credit check
Choose from OTR, some dedicated or regional lanes, and 100% no-touch freight with no forced NYC. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), ESOP ownership, orientation pay, vacation pay, and pet/rider programs. CDL-A and recent OTR experience required.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the openings are still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.