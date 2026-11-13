Looking for a dog in Chillicothe, Ohio? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. All details below come straight from their listings so you can decide who might be a good fit for your family.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Cats: Shelter is dog-only, so her behavior with cats is unknown

Shelter is dog-only, so her behavior with cats is Notes: Breed mix is a best guess based on staff and vet observations; no DNA test has been done.

👉 Meet Joyce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown (dog-only facility)

Behavior with cats is (dog-only facility) Notes: Breed mix is estimated; no DNA test.

👉 Meet Marcus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Young

Gender: Female

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown

Behavior with cats is Notes: Breed information is based on staff and vet observations.

👉 Meet Maude and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown

Behavior with cats is Notes: Breed mix is a best estimate; no DNA test.

👉 Meet Bucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Beagle

Beagle Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Ross County Humane Society

Phone: (740) 775-6808

Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown

Behavior with cats is Notes: Breed information is based on staff and vet observations.

👉 Meet Bruiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog (mixed)

American Bulldog (mixed) Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Age: Young

Gender: Male

Adoption fee: $100

Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chillicothe, OH)

Good with kids: Yes, but likely better with older kids (he’s big and “doesn’t know how his brakes work”)

Yes, but likely (he’s big and “doesn’t know how his brakes work”) House-trained: Potty trained

Crate trained: Yes

Background: His owner passed away, and his current caregiver is struggling with the cost and physical care. He needs a new, loving home.

👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Chillicothe, OH, please consider visiting Ross County Humane Society or reaching out to Blue’s private owner through his listing. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.