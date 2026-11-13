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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Chillicothe, OH
Looking for a dog in Chillicothe, Ohio? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. All details below come straight from their listings so you can decide who might be a good fit for your family.
Joyce
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ross County Humane Society
- Phone: (740) 775-6808
- Cats: Shelter is dog-only, so her behavior with cats is unknown
- Notes: Breed mix is a best guess based on staff and vet observations; no DNA test has been done.
👉 Meet Joyce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Marcus
- Breed: Hound (Unknown Type) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ross County Humane Society
- Phone: (740) 775-6808
- Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown (dog-only facility)
- Notes: Breed mix is estimated; no DNA test.
👉 Meet Marcus and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maude
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ross County Humane Society
- Phone: (740) 775-6808
- Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown
- Notes: Breed information is based on staff and vet observations.
👉 Meet Maude and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bucky
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ross County Humane Society
- Phone: (740) 775-6808
- Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown
- Notes: Breed mix is a best estimate; no DNA test.
👉 Meet Bucky and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bruiser
- Breed: Beagle
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Ross County Humane Society
- Phone: (740) 775-6808
- Cats: Behavior with cats is unknown
- Notes: Breed information is based on staff and vet observations.
👉 Meet Bruiser and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blue
- Breed: American Bulldog (mixed)
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $100
- Listed by: For Adoption By Private Owner (Chillicothe, OH)
- Good with kids: Yes, but likely better with older kids (he’s big and “doesn’t know how his brakes work”)
- House-trained: Potty trained
- Crate trained: Yes
- Background: His owner passed away, and his current caregiver is struggling with the cost and physical care. He needs a new, loving home.
👉 Meet Blue and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Chillicothe, OH, please consider visiting Ross County Humane Society or reaching out to Blue’s private owner through his listing. Sharing these dogs with friends, family, or on social media can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.