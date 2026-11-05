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Soccer

📅 Mustangs soccer win district title, play Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

6 days ago
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📢 Mustangs soccer advance after district championship win

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs soccer team are District Champions and are moving on in tournament play.

Their next game is on November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe.

If you’d like to cheer them on, head to Herrnstein Field that evening to support the team. Congratulations, Mustangs!

More Info: Mustangs Soccer are District Champs | Posts Detail...

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