📅 Mustangs soccer win district title, play Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

📢 Mustangs soccer advance after district championship win

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs soccer team are District Champions and are moving on in tournament play.

Their next game is on November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe.

If you’d like to cheer them on, head to Herrnstein Field that evening to support the team. Congratulations, Mustangs!