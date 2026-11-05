undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Soccer
📅 Mustangs soccer win district title, play Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
6 days ago
📢 Mustangs soccer advance after district championship win
The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs soccer team are District Champions and are moving on in tournament play.
Their next game is on November 4 at 7:00 p.m. at Herrnstein Field in Chillicothe.
If you’d like to cheer them on, head to Herrnstein Field that evening to support the team. Congratulations, Mustangs!
More Info: Mustangs Soccer are District Champs | Posts Detail...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.