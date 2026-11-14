Chillicothe’s plants are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work, night shifts, and steady hours, there are some solid options open right now.

Employer: TOPPAN Packaging Americas

TOPPAN Packaging Americas Location: Chillicothe, MO

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (7:00 pm – 7:00 am)

Pay: $26.98 – $32.70/hour + $2.00/hour night premium + $2,000 retention bonus

Hands-on role keeping plant equipment running: troubleshoot mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, and PLC systems. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement) and steady 12-hour night shifts.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Location: Chillicothe, MO

Type: Full-time, 3rd Shift

Pay: Not listed

Run production machines, install parts, and keep quality and safety on point in a non-climate-controlled plant. Good fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, some manufacturing experience, and can lift up to 50 lbs and stay on your feet all shift.

Employer: Roberts Tool & Die Company

Location: Chillicothe, MO

Type: Full-time, On-site

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Operate stamping and forming equipment to make precision metal parts. You’ll read blueprints, use calipers and gauges, and help with tooling setups. Comes with solid benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.