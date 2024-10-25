What presidents have visited Chillicothe?

CHILLICOTHE— As the first and third capital of the state of Ohio, Chillicothe is an important town in history. With so much historical significance it is no surprise that Chillicothe has seen many famous guests over the years, including many Presidents of the United States.

Pat Medert from the Ross County Historical Society said some presidents came into town for a prepared event while others stopped at the station during a train tour. During these train tours, community members would gather at the station for the chance to hear what the president had to say during the stop. Some presidents visited the area both while campaigning and after being elected.

Rutherford B. Hayes, the husband of Lucy Webb Hayes, has made many stops in the area as the town is the birthplace of his wife. The Lucy Hayes Heritage Center tells the history of Lucy and the couple, the house was the birthplace of Lucy but she would move out to different parts of Ross County at a young age after her father died. The couple likely visited the area more to see family than to campaign.

Bill Clinton visited the Ross County area several times, including in 1993 when he held a town meeting at a local high school gym where thousands of people lined up to hear the president speak. This was one of his first major events after being elected into office. During other visits, he made stops at the Carlisle Building, downtown shops and Ohio University Chillicothe.

"I'm really glad to be back here," said Clinton of Chillicothe according to Gazette articles. "I love it here."

Other presidents to visit the area include James Monroe, Andrew Johnson, William Henry Harrison, Zachary Taylor, Ulysses S. Grant, William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, Warren G. Harding, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

