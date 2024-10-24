Matters of Graves Importance: It is Halloween time in Chillicothe

Chillicothe is gearing up for a Halloween weekend packed with plenty of festive fun. Whether you're a fan of costume contests, the parade, or just love getting into the spooky spirit, Chillicothe's Halloween celebrations promise something for everyone. From the historic downtown's trick-or-treat event to local watering hole parties, this year’s events are shaping up to be a ghoulishly good time. So, dust off your best costume, grab some candy, and get ready to enjoy a weekend filled with frights and delights.

Friday

Patrick's Pub kicks off the weekend with their annual Halloween party tonight at 9 p.m. They will have Rick Goshorn in the DJ spot, plus they will be giving away prizes for best costumes.

The Crosskeys Tavern hosts The THICC Bois, with special guest Paul Remy, from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. DJ J-Jones will be holding down O'Malleys from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Go have a spooktacular time with Shady Ray at the AMVETS Halloween party from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. It is open to the public. Mark your rock & roll calendar, tell all of your friends, and start working on your costumes. Costume judging will be 9 p.m. with cash prizes for the top three costumes.

Hillbilly Chic returns to the Pour House at Machinery Hall at 7:30 p.m. For an energetic and fun mix of old-time, bluegrass, and country/folk music with mandolin, banjo, fiddle, guitar, and harmonica…check out Hillbilly Chic. Call 740-771-4770 to reserve your table.

Chris Crothers hits the taproom stage at Old Capitol Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

More: A look at trick or treat times in Chillicothe

Saturday

Downtown Business Trick or Treat runs from 4 to 6 p.m. Get your outfits ready and join them before the annual Jaycee's Halloween Parade. Visit your favorite downtown shops and eateries as they open their doors to trick-or-treaters. The streets close at 3 p.m. for safer trick-or-treating and parade setup. The parade begins at 7 p.m. Parking will be available in Yoctangee Park and in the city municipal lots. There will be no street parking along the parade route.

The Dock at Water will hold their Halloween party from 8 to 11 p.m. DJ Craze will be playing all of your favorite dance hits to keep you haunting the dance floor.

The Wobbly Ghost will host a costume party with prizes and will be offering boozy blood bags and other Halloween shots. While you are there, get your tarot cards read.

DJ Hazel will be playing Halloween tunes at the Chillicothe Pediatrics Trunk or Treat party, 1264 Hospital Road, from 2 to 4 p.m. Taco Truck Purdy Good Food will be on site. This family-friendly good time is free to attend.Sugarloaf Shakedown takes the stage at the Crosskeys Tavern starting at 9 p.m. while DJ J-Jones will be in O'Malleys from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Steiner's Speakeasy has a frighteningly full day planned starting at 2 p.m. with a doggy costume contest. At 3 p.m., you can listen to Authentic German Brass Band followed by a stein holding contest at 5 p.m. Live music begins at 7 p.m. with Margret & Issac. Jonesy’s Meats and Sweets food truck will be out front for the duration of the events.After the downtown Halloween parade, head to Old Capitol Brewing for a bewitching night of great music, costumes prizes, drink specials and more. The Sun Movers will be performing live for the first time at OCB at 8 p.m.

Until next time. I hope to see you out laughing. Happy Halloween weekend!

*For consideration in Matters of Graves Importance, email Lori at lori@lorigcomedy.com.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Matters of Graves Importance: It is Halloween time in Chillicothe