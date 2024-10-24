Open in App
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    How much longer till the wastewater treatment plant updates are finished?

    By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette,

    1 days ago

    CHILLICOTHE — In recent years the wastewater treatment plant has been a hot topic in Chillicothe as the equipment failed and funding was needed to fix or replace it. After budgeting and grants were finally approved the plant was finally able to start much-needed upgrades and repairs.

    Work is taking place all around the plant as crews try to fix and add to the already existing process. Waste Water Supervisor Dale Goebel said this can be tricky as the plant is still in operation processing millions of gallons of water per day.

    Previo usly, the plant was running one screw pump to bring water from the sewer into the facility. Now, the facility has three screw pumps to help in this process. Utilities Director Nathan Prosch said the extra equipment helps provide a backup in case of an emergency and allows for the pumps to be rotated for use so the others can receive cleaning and maintenance.

    A new structure for the biosolids has also been built. As winter approaches much of the structural construction has been completed or is in the works with hopes of finishing the insides when it is cold.

    Goebel said the plant is also expected to continue to see the destruction of older buildings and tanks that will no longer be needed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Php3_0wJu4lbq00

    Some other changes happening to the facility are the switch from anaerobic treatment to aerobic treatment and the change from creating wet sludge biosolids to a less watery substance that can be hauled off. An extended aeration tank and UV disinfectant system are also in the works.

    Technologically the plant will also see an upgraded system that will allow operators to check equipment and numbers on the computer. This will not eliminate physical checks but it will make the process of making sure the plant is running smoothly easier.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn9GF_0wJu4lbq00

    With supply chain issues the completion date for the plant has been moved to February of 2027, but Prosch believes it will be worth the wait once the new upgrades are up and running.

    "It'll be a good plant," said Prosch.

    The upgrades will allow the plant to run smoothly and efficiently all while staying within the required guidelines. The upgrades, like larger tanks and a backup generator, will also ensure the plant is able to account for extra rainfall or storms that may cause power outages.

    Once completed Goebel and Prosch said they are interested in reopening up tours with school groups to help teach people where the water in their house comes from and where it goes once it goes down the drain.

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: How much longer till the wastewater treatment plant updates are finished?

