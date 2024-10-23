Local Princess Breakfast aims to raise money for homeless women and children

(This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy)

CHILLICOTHE — Everyone can be a princess this year thanks to Chillicothe High School senior Bella Flores, who will be hosting a Happily Every Breakfast as part of her senior project.

The event will feature some of your favorite princesses all in one place telling stories and having fun. Guests will be able to get their hair braided, nails painted, make their own tiaras and more before getting to have breakfast with the princess.

Not only will the event be fun, but guests will also be supporting a good cause as Flores is raising money for the Seeds of Hope Foundation to help homeless women and children.

"I think it will be fun no matter who you are," said Flores. "It's a fun family event and it's for a good cause."

After seeing some of her friends doing senior projects Flores was inspired to do one as well leading her to this event. She is excited to be hosting a party and giving back to the community, two things she said she is "passionate" about doing.

The Princess Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 26 at the Chillicothe Intermediate Cafeteria. Tickets are available and cost $15 for children and $10 for adults.

