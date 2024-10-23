Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    Local Princess Breakfast aims to raise money for homeless women and children

    By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette,

    2 days ago

    (This story was updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy)

    CHILLICOTHE — Everyone can be a princess this year thanks to Chillicothe High School senior Bella Flores, who will be hosting a Happily Every Breakfast as part of her senior project.

    The event will feature some of your favorite princesses all in one place telling stories and having fun. Guests will be able to get their hair braided, nails painted, make their own tiaras and more before getting to have breakfast with the princess.

    Read more about Flores: Bella Flores named All-Ohioan after elite eight finish at state tournament

    Not only will the event be fun, but guests will also be supporting a good cause as Flores is raising money for the Seeds of Hope Foundation to help homeless women and children.

    "I think it will be fun no matter who you are," said Flores. "It's a fun family event and it's for a good cause."

    After seeing some of her friends doing senior projects Flores was inspired to do one as well leading her to this event. She is excited to be hosting a party and giving back to the community, two things she said she is "passionate" about doing.

    The Princess Breakfast is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Oct. 26 at the Chillicothe Intermediate Cafeteria. Tickets are available and cost $15 for children and $10 for adults.

    This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Local Princess Breakfast aims to raise money for homeless women and children

    Related Search

    Charity eventsCommunity fundraisingHomeless women supportBella FloresChillicothe high schoolSenior projects

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 hours ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    Large Shih Tzu Searching For Love After Owners Move Away
    Camilo Díaz2 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet Parmigiano: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 hours ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza17 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria16 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Ohio State Wexner Medical Center study suggests therapy dogs improve healthcare workers’ moods
    The Lantern16 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Former Soldier Sentenced to 30 Years for 2001 Killing of Pregnant Army Specialist in Germany
    Tysonomo Multimedia4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Dairy Twist Celebrates Season's End With Free Ice Cream All Day Long
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post22 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy