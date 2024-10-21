Open in App
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    A look at trick or treat times in Chillicothe

    By Shelby Reeves, Columbus Dispatch,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SCqI5_0wGBORUx00

    (This story was updated to add new information)

    CHILLICOTHE— As Halloween nears get ready for small ghosts and witches to make their way to your door asking for candy. Here is a look at when different trick-or-treat events will be taking place in Ross County:

    • Downtown Chillicothe: 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26
      • This event will be followed by the Jaycees Halloween Parade at 7 p.m.
    • Clarksburg: 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 27
    • Frankfort: 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 27
    • Bainbridge Church of Christ: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 (event will not be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather)
    • Bainbridge: 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31
    • Scioto Township: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
    • Chillicothe City: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31

