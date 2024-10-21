Open in App
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    What to know: ODOT projects for the week; Meet the Candidate night

    By Chillicothe Gazette,

    2 days ago

    The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Ross County and Pike County this week.

    Ross County Resurfacing: Work has begun as of Aug. 19 for a resurfacing project on various sections of Ohio 28, Ohio 207, Ohio 372, Ohio 772, and Ohio 104. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane will be maintained on all routes for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Fall 202

    New Impacts: Work is currently active on Ohio 207. The bridge on Ohio 207 crossing the Scioto River is reduced to one lane until Oct. 25. Motorists should expect delays in this area, especially during the morning and afternoon commute.

    Work is currently active as of Oct. 7 for the resurfacing on Ohio 28 between U.S. 50 and Harper Station Road. At least one lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Nov. 1.

    Work is set to begin on Oct. 28 for the resurfacing on Ohio 772 between the Pike County Line and Blain Highway. Atleast one lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Nov. 22.

    U.S. 23 Resurfacing: Work is set to begin on Oct. 18 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 23 between George Hollow Road and Cox Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. At least one lane will be maintained for the duration of the project. Estimated completion: Winter 2024

    County Road 36 Intersection Improvement: Work has begun as of Aug. 28 for an intersection improvement project for Pleasant Hill Road and Ohio 220. Work will occur daily for this construction. Pleasant Hill Road will be closed beginning Oct. 1. Traffic will be detoured via Pleasant Hill Road to Buchanan Road to Ohio 220. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

    Ohio 104 Bridge Replacement: Work has begun as of Feb. 26 for a bridge replacement project on Ohio 104 between Ohio 32 and Long Fork Road. Currently, one lane of Ohio 104 is being maintained with temporary signals. Estimated completion: Fall 2024

    Meetings

    The Ross County NAACP’s Meet the Candidates Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Carver Community Center, 165 W. 4th Street. Local candidates will be in attendance. All are welcome to attend.

    Paint Township has a change to the upcoming Township Trustee meeting schedule. The November 2024 meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 at the Paint Township Hall, 9738 State Route 41, Bainbridge. This new meeting day and time will replace the Nov. 18 meeting.

    This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: What to know: ODOT projects for the week; Meet the Candidate night

