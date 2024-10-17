Open in App
    • Chillicothe Gazette

    Where to get pressed pennies in Chillicothe

    By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette,

    2 days ago

    CHILLICOTHE — If you are anything like me when you travel you love bringing home a souvenir. For years my go-to trinket to bring home has been a pressed penny showcasing where I was. Did you know you can get a pressed penny right here in Chillicothe?

    These machines work by either automatically or mechanically pressing and stretching out a coin as it passes through rollers. The flattened coin is then engraved with the chosen design before being returned to the user.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DHn0A_0wAKsjaK00

    Currently, the only place in the county to get a pressed penny is on Sugarloaf Mountain outside the Tecumseh! gift shop. The hand crank machine can produce four designs: the seal of Ohio, a cannon, a portrait of Tecumseh and the Tecumseh Outdoor Drama logo. All pennies also get Tecumseh pressed into the back of the coin.

