CHILLICOTHE — If you are anything like me when you travel you love bringing home a souvenir. For years my go-to trinket to bring home has been a pressed penny showcasing where I was. Did you know you can get a pressed penny right here in Chillicothe?

These machines work by either automatically or mechanically pressing and stretching out a coin as it passes through rollers. The flattened coin is then engraved with the chosen design before being returned to the user.

Currently, the only place in the county to get a pressed penny is on Sugarloaf Mountain outside the Tecumseh! gift shop. The hand crank machine can produce four designs: the seal of Ohio, a cannon, a portrait of Tecumseh and the Tecumseh Outdoor Drama logo. All pennies also get Tecumseh pressed into the back of the coin.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Where to get pressed pennies in Chillicothe