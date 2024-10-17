Matters of Graves Importance: Festive fall activities for everyone to enjoy in Ross Co.

(This story has been updated because an earlier version included an inaccuracy.)

Ross County is alive with festive fall activities for everyone to enjoy. From family-friendly outings to adult-only events, Chillicothe is getting the most out of this season. Grab your flannels, ladies get your knee boots and Stanley filled PS bevs, and get ready to check out the following fun local happenings.

All weekend

The 2024 Fall Festival of Leaves in Bainbridge, will celebrate community spirit with over 95,000 attendees throughout the weekend. The festival is more than just an event, it is a celebration of community spirit, the beauty of autumn, and local heritage. Parking spots between Quarry Street and Main Street will be reserved exclusively for handicap parking during the festival. For more information and scheduled events, visit Fall Festival of Leaves Community on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fallfestivalofleaves.

Thursday

The Pump House Center for the Arts hosts an evening of music, food, and comedy from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Get ready for "A Night Out with Hillbilly Chic," featuring tunes by Hillbilly Chic and comedy by Lori Graves. This is your chance to enjoy a perfect blend of entertainment at the Pump House. For just $5, Pump House members can enjoy this membership-drive night and even bring a guest along for the same low price. Not a member yet? Purchase a Pump House membership at the event and you can also bring a guest for just $5.

The KocheranStrong Foundation invites you to “Destination Christmas” at 6 p.m. at the Jaycees Golf Course Clubhouse. DJ services by Jamie Lynch and a cocktail hour happen before Eric Kocheran speaks on the Ross County CASA Program, the organization benefitting from the event. Dinner by Casa del Taco will be served at 7 p.m., comedy by Lori Graves at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at E.M. Smith Family Jewelers or The Dock at Water. It's going to be a good time for a great cause. ”Music in the Park” with DJ Hazel Tanner returns to Yoctangee Park on October 17 at 2 p.m. to almost dark (weather permitting) playing music from 1974. This event is free and open to the public. The Cozy Inn Bar & Grill hosts Music Bingo at 6:30 p.m. and it is free to play. The kitchen will be open until 8 p.m.

Friday

Zac McFadden takes the taproom stage at Old Capitol Brewing from 7 to 10 p.m.

Saturday

Prepare yourself for a good time at the BYOB "bring your own bucket" adult trick-or-treat event, FRIGHT NIGHT, in downtown Chillicothe. The Vibe/downtown collab kicks off at 5 p.m. at over twenty participating locations, each offering their own unique specials, tricks, and treats. Be sure to follow the jack-o-lanterns and don’t forget to check each location's social media for their hours and spooky details. Whether you’re in it for the fun, the treats, or just an excuse to wear your best Halloween attire, this is a night you won’t want to miss. And remember, don’t leave home without your bucket.

One of my favorite Ohio bands, Crooked Highway, returns to the Pour House at Machinery Hall at 7:30 pm. Reservations for this event begin at 7 p.m. Call 740-771-4770 to reserve your table. Moment of Clarity can be found at Steiner’s Speakeasy from 7 to 10 p.m. Clay’s Birthday Bash will begin at 8 p.m. at Cozy Inn Bar & Grill with Stateside Red playing at 8:30 p.m. The bar will be open late, and the kitchen will close at 9 p.m.

Beginning of every week

DJ Scott Roush will be heading up trivia at Wagner’s tonight and every Monday at 6:30 p.m. Open mic comedy hosted by Pacey Arledge and Kylie Dills is every Tuesday at the Wobbly Ghost at 8:30 p.m.

Until next time. I hope to see you out laughing.

